Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 8% Higher – Here’s Why

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 1,538,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,121,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.