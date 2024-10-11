JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,766.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,096,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,505,000 after buying an additional 7,662,280 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,152,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377,171 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,995,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 850.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,973,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $998.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.06.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

