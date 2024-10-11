JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,581,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,227,000 after purchasing an additional 159,433 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

