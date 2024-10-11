JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Down 77.1% in September

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
BLLD opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04.
About JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF
