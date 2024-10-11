JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Down 77.1% in September

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BLLD opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

