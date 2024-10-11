JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 630,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 304,388 shares.The stock last traded at $65.07 and had previously closed at $64.76.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

