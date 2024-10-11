JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

