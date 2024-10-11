JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $8.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWL. Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.53. 215,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,471. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Newell Brands by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

