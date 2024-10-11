John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,469. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $653,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

