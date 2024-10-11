JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

