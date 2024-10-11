JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $2,765,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $493.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,277,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,264,086. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.66 and a 200-day moving average of $462.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

