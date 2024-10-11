JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,343 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,076,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,886,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 117,604 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 61,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,636. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

