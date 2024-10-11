JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

