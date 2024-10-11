JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,278,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $17,753,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.87. The company had a trading volume of 600,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,140. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.