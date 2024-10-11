JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.60. 74,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.24. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

