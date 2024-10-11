JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,709,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.