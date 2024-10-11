JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,565. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.87. 268,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,481. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.