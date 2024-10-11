JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $173,451,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 234.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,258,000 after purchasing an additional 443,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,815,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 152,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,608,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.39. 90,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,802. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

