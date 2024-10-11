Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes $282,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Snap-on by 25.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Snap-on by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,539. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

