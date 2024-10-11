Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 5,701 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Elastic worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 364,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,393,522. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,393,522. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Elastic Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ESTC traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $83.06. 244,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

