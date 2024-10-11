Jessup Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.6% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.37. 1,256,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,510. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 461.41, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.