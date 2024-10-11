Jefferies Financial Group Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $515.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $385.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

