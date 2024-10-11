Jefferies Financial Group Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $160.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MHK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

NYSE:MHK opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,042,624.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,773.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $976,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

