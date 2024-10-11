Jefferies Financial Group Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $104.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of BRO opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 139,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

