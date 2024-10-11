Jefferies Financial Group Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $127.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Shares of HIG opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

