Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $134.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $114.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.87.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

