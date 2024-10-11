JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.54, but opened at $41.39. JD.com shares last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 8,398,783 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.