JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of JD opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

