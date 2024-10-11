J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Up 203.1% in September

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a growth of 203.1% from the September 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

J-Long Group Stock Performance

J-Long Group stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. J-Long Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Get J-Long Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of J-Long Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.