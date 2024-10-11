J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day moving average is $168.55. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.