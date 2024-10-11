ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.89 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 78.05 ($1.02). ITV shares last traded at GBX 76.65 ($1.00), with a volume of 11,050,922 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
