ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $166.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.88.

Get ITT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.20. 27,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITT has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $152.21.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ITT by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.