Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda trimmed its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises 4.8% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,629,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,695 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 77.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITUB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

