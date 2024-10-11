Itai Perry Sells 3,900 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,480. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after buying an additional 13,227,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after acquiring an additional 995,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

