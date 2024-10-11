iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.83 and last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 7213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

