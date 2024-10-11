iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Trimmed by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $138.39. 29,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,332. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

