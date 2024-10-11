iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Reduced by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,007. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $198.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

