iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 136,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

