iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 294,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $136.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.