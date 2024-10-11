iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWP opened at $119.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $119.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

