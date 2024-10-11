iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.80 and last traded at $88.68, with a volume of 199085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

