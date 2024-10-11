iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.79. The stock had a trading volume of 490,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,409. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.