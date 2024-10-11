iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,452 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,229. The company has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

