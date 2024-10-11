iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 839.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

