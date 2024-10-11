iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Cut by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,592 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

