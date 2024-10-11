iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWUGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,551,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,231 shares.The stock last traded at $36.60 and had previously closed at $36.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

