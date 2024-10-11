iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the September 15th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 5,538,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,896. The company has a market cap of $558.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

