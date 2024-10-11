iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 9,500.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

TCHI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

