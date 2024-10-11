iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.49 and last traded at $126.44, with a volume of 52287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

