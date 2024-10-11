iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.49 and last traded at $126.44, with a volume of 52287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
