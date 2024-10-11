iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.65 and last traded at $133.59, with a volume of 661159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.08.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
