iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.65 and last traded at $133.59, with a volume of 661159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.08.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

