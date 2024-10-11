iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 18.7% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. 2,100,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

